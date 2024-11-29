Head-To-Head Survey: First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) versus Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Camden National and First United”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $257.28 million 2.70 $43.38 million $3.20 14.87 First United $99.49 million 2.31 $15.06 million $2.46 14.46

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than First United. First United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 2 0 0 2.00 First United 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Camden National and First United, as reported by MarketBeat.

Camden National presently has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.78%. Given Camden National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Camden National is more favorable than First United.

Dividends

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First United pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Camden National pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First United pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Camden National and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 16.47% 9.95% 0.88% First United 14.70% 12.20% 1.07%

Volatility & Risk

Camden National has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Camden National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Camden National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of First United shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Camden National beats First United on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system. Its loan products include non-owner-occupied commercial estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, unsecured fully-guaranteed commercial loans backed by the small business administration, loans secured by one-to four-family properties, and consumer and home equity loans. The company also provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. Camden National Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit. The company loan portfolio includes commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings, such as restaurants and motels, retail buildings, and general purpose business space; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; and indirect and direct auto loans, student loans, and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. It also offers access to multi-million-dollar certificates of deposit and the Intrafi cash service, including multi-million-dollar savings and demand deposits to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking services. In addition, the company provides trust services, which includes personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts, including IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning; and insurance products, brokerage services, and safe deposit and night depository facilities. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

