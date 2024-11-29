Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

