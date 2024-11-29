Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 2,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 10,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Heliogen Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes concentrated solar energy in the United States. It is developing a modular, AI-enabled, concentrated solar energy plant that will use an array of mirrors to reflect sunlight and capture, concentrate, store and convert it into cost-effective energy on demand.

