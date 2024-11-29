Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 2,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 10,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.
Heliogen Stock Up 5.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04.
About Heliogen
Heliogen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes concentrated solar energy in the United States. It is developing a modular, AI-enabled, concentrated solar energy plant that will use an array of mirrors to reflect sunlight and capture, concentrate, store and convert it into cost-effective energy on demand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Heliogen
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.