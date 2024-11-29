Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 387,961 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,110,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,423,000 after acquiring an additional 59,252 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 47,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,065,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 106,582 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 119,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 270.07 and a beta of 2.43.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.74 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $3,557,154.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,171,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,488,571.20. This represents a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Further Reading

