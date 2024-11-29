Henderson European Trust (LON:HET) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 170.60 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 170.60 ($2.17), with a volume of 695655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.20).
Henderson European Trust Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 176.44. The firm has a market cap of £567.05 million, a PE ratio of 502.94 and a beta of 0.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Marco Bianconi bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £1,730 ($2,195.99). 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Henderson European Trust
Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson European Trust
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Stock Average Calculator
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.