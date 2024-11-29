Henderson European Trust (LON:HET) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 170.60 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 170.60 ($2.17), with a volume of 695655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.20).

Henderson European Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 176.44. The firm has a market cap of £567.05 million, a PE ratio of 502.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marco Bianconi bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £1,730 ($2,195.99). 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Henderson European Trust

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

