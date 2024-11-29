Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,539,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,168.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 341.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 709,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,071,000 after purchasing an additional 548,800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 579.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 592,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,993,000 after buying an additional 505,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,941,000 after buying an additional 487,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp downgraded Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.4 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.42. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $119.28.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

