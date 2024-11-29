Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.
HUMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler set a $6.00 price objective on Humacyte and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, November 21st.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Humacyte by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after buying an additional 896,415 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 97,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Humacyte stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $553.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.47.
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.
