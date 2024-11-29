Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

HUMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler set a $6.00 price objective on Humacyte and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Humacyte

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

In other news, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $27,982.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at $217,490.40. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 811,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $3,601,603.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,419,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,521.28. This represents a 25.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,662,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,538 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Humacyte by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after buying an additional 896,415 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 97,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte Trading Down 0.7 %

Humacyte stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $553.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.