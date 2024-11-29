Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Humana by 17.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Humana by 2.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM opened at $296.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.60 and a 200-day moving average of $329.77. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $526.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.86.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

