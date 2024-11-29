IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 200.41% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of IceCure Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IceCure Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of IceCure Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IceCure Medical Company Profile
IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.
