iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 89.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,423 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $182,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $944.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $30.63.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

