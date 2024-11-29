Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 162 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 237.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGM stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.91. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

