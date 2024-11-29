Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 87 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 142,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,385,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $436,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 9,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $395.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $287.27 and a 12 month high of $400.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $383.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

