Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 15,312 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,194,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,303,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter worth $6,020,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter worth $4,519,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the second quarter worth about $6,373,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $30.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

