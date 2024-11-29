Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $472.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.05 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $430.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.55.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino's Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

