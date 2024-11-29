Independent Advisor Alliance Has $284,000 Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in US Foods were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 87.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 332.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $69.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $70.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. The trade was a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

