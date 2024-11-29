Independent Advisor Alliance Has $314,000 Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Medpace were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock opened at $338.96 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.80 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.32 and a 200-day moving average of $371.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.99 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $404.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medpace from $349.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.56.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

