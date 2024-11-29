Independent Advisor Alliance Has $325,000 Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $640,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 27.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.53.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ELF opened at $127.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.44. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $221.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

