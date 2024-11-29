Independent Advisor Alliance Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,407,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,344,000 after acquiring an additional 190,799 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,647.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,124,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,928 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 622,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 610,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after buying an additional 120,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS opened at $93.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.90. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $94.23. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

