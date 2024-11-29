Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 36,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Alarum Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alarum Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alarum Technologies from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alarum Technologies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Alarum Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ALAR stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. Alarum Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $46.69. The company has a market cap of $88.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a return on equity of 51.88% and a net margin of 22.21%.

Alarum Technologies Profile

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

