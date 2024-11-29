Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.1% during the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,338.03. This trade represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.47.

Shares of BLDR opened at $184.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.75 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.90 and a 200 day moving average of $168.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

