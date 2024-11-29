Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 6,967 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,723,000 after acquiring an additional 431,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 929,800 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,444.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,847,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,005 shares in the last quarter. Bwcp LP increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,805,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after buying an additional 106,034 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zeta Global by 31.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,980,000 after buying an additional 413,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Zeta Global ( NYSE:ZETA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher E. Greiner purchased 7,975 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,330,010 shares in the company, valued at $43,804,188. The trade was a 0.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Imran Khan acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.