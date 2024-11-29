Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Position Boosted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAPR. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,528.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,145,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,824 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,007.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 895,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 815,048 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 144.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,211,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,996,000 after acquiring an additional 715,174 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,828,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,334,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS PAPR opened at $36.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.