Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells 28,887 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider David B. Kaplan sold 28,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total value of $5,078,912.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,377,393.02. This represents a 24.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ARES stock opened at $174.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.13. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $107.69 and a 12-month high of $180.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 80.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $264,729,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 834,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,986,000 after purchasing an additional 134,842 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 59.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

