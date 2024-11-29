Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 99.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTO. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Aegis lowered Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

VSTO opened at $44.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.94 and a beta of 0.79. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $665.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

