Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $862,000 in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Workiva by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 896.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

WK stock opened at $96.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -105.27 and a beta of 1.05. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $65.47 and a one year high of $105.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.43.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $205,970.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,570.20. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Workiva from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

