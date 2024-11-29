Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 32,074 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,589 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $486,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FL opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $35.60.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

