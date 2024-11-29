Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Guess? by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Guess? by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Guess? in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Guess? from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guess? currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Guess? Trading Down 5.4 %

Guess? stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.94. Guess?, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Guess? had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $738.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

