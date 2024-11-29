Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,023 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,788,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,297,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $389.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.36. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $415.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.00.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

