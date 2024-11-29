Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,196 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO opened at $21.11 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $21.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.0859 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

