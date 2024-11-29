Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCOFree Report) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,196 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO opened at $21.11 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $21.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.0859 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

