iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $121.49 and last traded at $121.41, with a volume of 21138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.95.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core High Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

