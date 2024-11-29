iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 120,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 296,985 shares.The stock last traded at $47.33 and had previously closed at $46.72.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.22.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,790,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 98,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

