iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $153.97 and last traded at $153.97, with a volume of 1785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.68.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

