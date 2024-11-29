ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, an increase of 3,009.5% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ITOCHU Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ITOCHU stock opened at $96.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day moving average is $99.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.77. ITOCHU has a 1 year low of $77.41 and a 1 year high of $116.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

Institutional Trading of ITOCHU

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in ITOCHU by 2.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company’s Textile segment produces and sells raw materials, threads, and textiles; and garments, home furnishings, and industrial materials, as well as trades in industrial textile and lifestyle products. Its Machinery segment engages in the plants, bridges, railways, and other infrastructure; power generation, transmission, transformation, and sale; water, environment and waste-related; ship trading; renewable and alternative energy; and waste recycling businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.