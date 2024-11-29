ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, an increase of 3,009.5% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
ITOCHU Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of ITOCHU stock opened at $96.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day moving average is $99.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.77. ITOCHU has a 1 year low of $77.41 and a 1 year high of $116.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Institutional Trading of ITOCHU
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in ITOCHU by 2.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About ITOCHU
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company’s Textile segment produces and sells raw materials, threads, and textiles; and garments, home furnishings, and industrial materials, as well as trades in industrial textile and lifestyle products. Its Machinery segment engages in the plants, bridges, railways, and other infrastructure; power generation, transmission, transformation, and sale; water, environment and waste-related; ship trading; renewable and alternative energy; and waste recycling businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ITOCHU
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.