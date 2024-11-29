IWG (LON:IWG) Trading Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 167.90 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 166.30 ($2.11). Approximately 1,370,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,246,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.50 ($2.10).

IWG Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 175.62. The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,187.86, a P/E/G ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,782.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

