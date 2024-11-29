Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.50.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $133.33 on Friday. Jabil has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.15.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,430,701.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,816.97. This represents a 22.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $173,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,411.44. This represents a 6.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,689 shares of company stock worth $5,377,431. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Jabil by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 149,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Jabil by 54.9% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Jabil by 68.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

