Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Up 19,450.0% in November

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 19,450.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JBS Stock Performance

JBSAY stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. JBS has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78.

JBS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3468 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. JBS’s payout ratio is presently 83.06%.

About JBS

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

