Jefferies Financial Group Raises AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target to $400.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APP. UBS Group raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AppLovin from $260.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.57.

NASDAQ APP opened at $328.56 on Tuesday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $344.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.56, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.53.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 154,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $12,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,530,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,192,483.70. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 18,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.94, for a total value of $5,740,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,673.78. This trade represents a 85.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 854,065 shares of company stock valued at $233,072,408. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter worth $224,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 2,200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,297,000 after buying an additional 500,407 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,307,000 after buying an additional 1,029,009 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 10.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $7,086,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

