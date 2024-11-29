John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the October 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JHS opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $11.87.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.1132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 66.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 1,062.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

