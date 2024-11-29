John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the October 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE JHS opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $11.87.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.1132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
