JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,600 shares, an increase of 5,033.3% from the October 31st total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

JX Luxventure Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JXJT opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. JX Luxventure has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $8.51.

Get JX Luxventure alerts:

About JX Luxventure

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

JX Luxventure Limited provides tourism services and supplying related products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in Technology, Tourism Service, and Cross-Border E-Commerce segments. It engages in the sale of packaged group tour services; and provides health care, personal care, cosmetics, maternal and child, pet-related, universal cuisine and household products, and pre-owned electric cars through online and offline platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for JX Luxventure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JX Luxventure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.