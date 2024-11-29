Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 3,220.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.
Kainos Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KNNNF opened at $9.14 on Friday. Kainos Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10.
About Kainos Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kainos Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.