Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 3,220.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Kainos Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KNNNF opened at $9.14 on Friday. Kainos Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

About Kainos Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.