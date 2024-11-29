Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 3,220.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Kainos Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KNNNF opened at $9.14 on Friday. Kainos Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

