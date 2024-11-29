Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,402 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the third quarter worth about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 78.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of KE stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $479.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $374.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.70 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 0.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KE. Sidoti downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Kimball Electronics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimball Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

