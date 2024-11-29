Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NYSE:KMI opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.88%.

In related news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at $597,235.55. This trade represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 401.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

