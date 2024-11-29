Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,672 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 383.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 75,996 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 29.0% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 93,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 61.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 155,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 59,351 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

Shares of BATS ZALT opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

