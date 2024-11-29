Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,214,000 after purchasing an additional 479,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,735,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,495,000 after purchasing an additional 249,405 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 686.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,120,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,935,000 after purchasing an additional 42,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 10,304 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $866,978.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,190,706.88. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 741,829 shares of company stock valued at $59,952,007 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Shares of JCI stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $87.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

