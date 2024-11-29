Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 410 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in ARM by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ARM by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in ARM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in ARM by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in ARM by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARM. William Blair initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ARM from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ARM from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.32.

Shares of ARM opened at $133.37 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $188.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.21. The firm has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.28, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 5.40.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.03 million. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

