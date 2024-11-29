Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVTR. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 57,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 5,846.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 408,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 401,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EVTR stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.