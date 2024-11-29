Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,738,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,492,000 after buying an additional 939,270 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in H&R Block by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,614,000 after buying an additional 758,827 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in H&R Block by 1,630.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 777,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,395,000 after buying an additional 732,359 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,418,000 after buying an additional 606,250 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in H&R Block by 576.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,496,000 after buying an additional 494,457 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $515,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,910.34. The trade was a 30.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $613,166.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 893,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,332,168.83. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRB

H&R Block Trading Down 0.4 %

HRB opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $42.28 and a one year high of $68.45. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.94.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $193.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.78 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 212.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.