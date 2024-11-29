Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 353.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $218,000.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DIVB opened at $50.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

