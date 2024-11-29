Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 51.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $589,000. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,996,000 after purchasing an additional 685,190 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1,549.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,941,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,572,896. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 54,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,726,717 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $234.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $237.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.