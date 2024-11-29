Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BNL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 159.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,394,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,858,000 after purchasing an additional 857,141 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 177.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $18,226,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 0.5 %

BNL opened at $17.52 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 152.63%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

